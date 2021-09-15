James Larry Gibbens, 76, of Ravenden, passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2021.
Born May 24, 1945, in Ravenden, he was the son of the late J.B. and Imogene Holder Gibbens. He was the owner and operator of the Gibbens 66 Station in Ravenden for 50 years and served as Ravenden’s mayor for 45 years. Larry was a people person, he loved politics, collecting coins and swapping baseball cards with his grandson Chris.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruthie; his son, Ricky Bagwell; two great-granddaughters, Ashlynn Cheyenne Tubbs and Lucy Mae Olson.
Survivors include four sons, Garry (Karen) Bagwell of Ash Flat, Tommy (Kathy) Bagwell of Ravenden, Terry (Cindy) Bagwell of Williford and Tim (Rhonda) Bagwell of Mountain Home; two daughters, Teresa (Nelson) Nunally of Imboden and Kellie Newton of Tennessee; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral was Tuesday, Sept. 7, at noon at the First Baptist Church in Ravenden with Bro. Barron Wildmon officiating. Pallbearers were David Waddell, Cody, Matthew, Clay, Keith and Thomas Bagwell. Interment was in Hope Cemetery in Imboden.
Visitation was Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
