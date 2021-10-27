James R. Pickney, 65, of Summers, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at his home, with his wife by his side.
James was born on Oct. 17, 1956, in Walnut Ridge, the son of the late Ralph Elias and Agnes Lorene (Kildow) Pickney. On March 19, 1998, he married Cynthia Daniel in Springdale.
He was a former member of the Hoxie City Council and was a former fire chief of the Hoxie Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a former assistant scout master of Hoxie Boy Scout Troop #39.
James was in the vending business for over 45 years, most recently as a Customer Service Manager for Imperial Vending. James enjoyed camping, deer camp, playing games and spending time with family and friends. His great joy was telling a joke or pulling a joke on someone. James never met a stranger and his personality made people want to be around him.
James is survived by his wife Cindy; children, Allen Pickney, Matthew (Kara) Pickney, Robert (Natasha) Campbell, Wendy (Curtis) Emery and Stephanie (Chris) Williams; brothers, Delbert Pickney, Darrell (Faye) Pickney and Melvin (Rhonda) Pickney; 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
James is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Gilbert Pickney, Ralph Vernon Pickney and Harold Boyd Pickney; and a sister, Verma Linebaugh.
A celebration of life was held Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel in Springdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.