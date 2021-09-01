James Richard Butts, 78 of Marmaduke, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
He was born Dec. 30, 1943, in Memphis, to Olen James Butts and Montine Skinner Butts. He was a loving patriarch to his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He worked as a police officer in several communities, including Joiner, Swifton and Hoxie.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Temple Butts; and his parents, OJ and Montine Butts.
He is survived by daughters, Nichole Light, Jamie Elliott and Alicia Melendez; sister, Kim Huskey; granddaughters, Chelsea, Amanda, Brittnie and Morgan; grandsons, Kennedy and Justin; two great-grandchildren; and many other friends.
Private services will be held by the family at a later date.
