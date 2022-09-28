James Richard Mitchell, 71, of Walnut Ridge, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 at his residence.
He was born Oct. 26, 1950, in Walnut Ridge, to Elson Mitchell and Maudie Prater Mitchell. Richard was a loving dad, a loyal friend and a devoted worker. He was a mechanic and a wrecker driver. He was of Baptist belief.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Elson and Maudie; stepdaughter, Amber Flock; and sisters, Joyce Mills and Peggy Mitchell.
He is survived by his daughter, Kristi Mitchell; stepson, Matt Flock; grandson, Corey Thrasher; granddaughter, Harlie Jane Mitchell; niece, Callie Gattuso; great-grandson, Layne Thrasher; great-nephew, Drew Franks; and “Old Lady,” Nadine Ditto.
Visitation was Saturday, Sept. 10, from noon until 1:30 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Funeral services began at 1:30 p.m. with Rob Combs officiating. Burial was in Lawrence Memorial Park under the direction of House-Gregg Funeral Homes of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
