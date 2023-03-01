James Fulton Seel, born in Minturn, changed his residence to Heaven on Jan. 29, 2023, at the age of 84.
He was born to Mack and Minnie Seel, also born in Minturn, on Feb. 4, 1938. He married the love of his life, Eloise Lira, on May 24, 1973. They are longtime residents of Hot Springs.
James was a very hardworking husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. His family always came first, he was their rock.
He had varied occupations but the longest was at Black Mesa Pipeline in Arizona for 31 years.
James is survived by his wife of 49 years, Eloise Seel; two daughters, Pamela Seel, and Sheryl Adams and husband Mark; grandchildren, Clint, Clif, Jamie and Ronnie; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and extended family members, four fur babies and a host of wonderful friends. James will never be forgotten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.