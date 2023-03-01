James Fulton Seel, born in Minturn, changed his residence to Heaven on Jan. 29, 2023, at the age of 84.

He was born to Mack and Minnie Seel, also born in Minturn, on Feb. 4, 1938. He married the love of his life, Eloise Lira, on May 24, 1973. They are longtime residents of Hot Springs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.