Jane Holt Gaither entered the world on July 13, 1942, as the seventh child born to Leemon (L.K.) and Grace Holt in Manila.
She was married to Johnny Gaither, and together they created a home in Cherokee Village, where she enjoyed God’s earthly creation until she arrived at her eternal home on July 15, 2023, at the age of 81, after battling cancer. She is now healed and whole and reunited with many loved ones of whom she longed to see again.
Besides her parents, her siblings, Rosa Lee Bollinger, Anita Wright, Louise Roddy, John Holt and Tim Holt, were also awaiting her arrival in heaven. She was one of a kind and deeply loved her family. Because of her absolute faith in Jesus Christ, she anticipated this heavenly reunion with great joy.
In addition to her devoted husband, Johnny Gaither, she also leaves behind two sons, Dr. Jeff Barber and his wife, Debra, of Jonesboro and Justin Barber of Earle; and one daughter, Jennifer Cook and husband Bryan, of Wooster.
As much as she loved her three children, it’s possible that she loved her nine grandchildren even more. Jenni Barber, Keighley Griesel and Lindsey Means, Andrew, Austin and Adam Cook, and Emily, Lauren and Anna Barber will always remember her love of fishing, Dr. Pepper and crochet. Most of all, they will remember how much she loved them.
Besides her children and grandchildren, Jane also leaves behind a brother, L.K. Holt of Snow Lake; and two sisters, Nancy Williams and husband Danny of Mabelvale and Ann Berry and husband Tony of Hardy; as well as many nieces and nephews and some very special friends.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Hardy on Saturday, July 22, at 11 a.m.
Lasting contributions can be made to your local church’s mission efforts or to the Cooperative Program through the Arkansas Baptist State Convention.
