Jane Holt Gaither entered the world on July 13, 1942, as the seventh child born to Leemon (L.K.) and Grace Holt in Manila.

She was married to Johnny Gaither, and together they created a home in Cherokee Village, where she enjoyed God’s earthly creation until she arrived at her eternal home on July 15, 2023, at the age of 81, after battling cancer. She is now healed and whole and reunited with many loved ones of whom she longed to see again.

