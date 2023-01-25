Janice Cook, 74, passed away early Sunday morning, Jan. 22, 2023, with loved ones by her side.
Janice was born May 11, 1948, in Walnut Ridge, to her parents Homer Sharp and Thursday Sharp Marshall. She married her sweetheart, Larry Cook, on Feb. 27, 1965. The two were married for 57 years and 11 months. She was a devoted wife, mom, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Janice retired as owner of Rainwater Jewelry.
Janice is survived by her husband, Larry Cook; her children, Shawn (Amy) Cook and Shane (Misty) Cook; four grandchildren, Hannah (Derrell) Hart, Gunner (Hannah) Cook, Colton Cook and Grady Cook; her three sisters, Lorazell Tate, Bonnie (Dean) Byers and Connie Gipson; and many nieces and nephews.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents; two infant sons, Robert Dean and Larry Steven; her sister, Ovita Scott; and her brother, Russell Sharp.
Janice will especially be remembered for her passionate personality, and the way she loved others so deeply. She had a huge heart for people, from being a caregiver for many years, to being a helping hand to anyone in need. She never missed an opportunity to let people know how much they meant to her.
On Saturday, Jan. 28, there will be a visitation at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., at United Free Will Baptist Church, 624 Pocahontas Road in Walnut Ridge. Glenn Smith will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Children’s Shelter in Walnut Ridge.
