Janice Cook, 74, passed away early Sunday morning, Jan. 22, 2023, with loved ones by her side.

Janice was born May 11, 1948, in Walnut Ridge, to her parents Homer Sharp and Thursday Sharp Marshall. She married her sweetheart, Larry Cook, on Feb. 27, 1965. The two were married for 57 years and 11 months. She was a devoted wife, mom, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Janice retired as owner of Rainwater Jewelry.

