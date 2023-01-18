Jeanette F. Pace, 80, of Arnold, Mo., died Jan. 8, 2023, in St. Louis.
Mrs. Pace was a member of Arnold Church of Christ. She was born Dec. 19, 1942, in Walnut Ridge, the daughter of the late Mettie (Hislip) and Luther Golden.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 8:40 am
Jeanette F. Pace, 80, of Arnold, Mo., died Jan. 8, 2023, in St. Louis.
Mrs. Pace was a member of Arnold Church of Christ. She was born Dec. 19, 1942, in Walnut Ridge, the daughter of the late Mettie (Hislip) and Luther Golden.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bobby G. Pace.
She is survived by three children, Jeff (Dianna) Pace of Farmington, Iowa, Suzanne (Kevin) Koch of Festus, Mo., and Lesli (Michael) Pace McDonald of Jackson, Mo.; a sister, Patsy Todd of Pocahontas; seven grandchildren, Zachary (Christina) Koch of Eureka, Mo., Samantha (Jared) Davolt of Bonaparte, Iowa, Alexander Pace of St. Louis, Tyler (Julie) Pace of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, Joshua Koch of Festus, Mo., Lili McDonald of Jackson, Mo., and Ian McDonald of Jackson, Mo.; and four great-grandchildren, Owen, Ollie, Payton and Piper Davolt, all of Bonaparte, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by five siblings, Rex Golden, Georgia Paige, Edward Golden, James Golden and Ruby Neton.
Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, at Kutis Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, in south St. Louis County. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Kutis Funeral Home.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.