Jeanette Fain, 72, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
She was born on Dec. 17, 1949, in Strawberry, to the late William “Pete” and Marie (Harbison) Ward. She was united in marriage to Curtis Fain on June 14, 1969, in Sedgwick. Jeanette worked as a physical therapist at White River Medical Center in Batesville during her life. She attended Cache River Pentecostal Church in Sedgwick.
In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis; daughter, Natasha Fain; and sister, Donna Watkins.
She is survived by children, Bro. Curtis Neal Fain II (Faith) of Beebe, Sabrina Jones (Randy) of Conway, and Andy Fain (Tabiatha) of Tupelo, Miss.; siblings, Jackie Ward, Terry Ward, Robin Baltz and Gail Coleman, all of Walnut Ridge, Jerry Ward and Judy Holder, both of Hoxie, and Tommie Pierce of Marshall; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9-10 a.m. at Cache River Pentecostal Church in Sedgwick, with a memorial service following at 10 a.m. Bro. Rick Hart will officiate.
