Jeff E. Chappel, 78, of Walnut Ridge, died Sunday, March 31, 2023, at St Bernards Regional Medical Center in Jonesboro.

He was born June 24, 194 in Walnut Ridge to Earl Leo and Mildred Pauline Heard Chappel. He married Rosa while he was in Lawrence Hall Nursing Home. Mr. Chappel was a truck driver and dairy farmer in Wisconsin. He was of the Pentecostal belief.

