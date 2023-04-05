Jeff E. Chappel, 78, of Walnut Ridge, died Sunday, March 31, 2023, at St Bernards Regional Medical Center in Jonesboro.
He was born June 24, 194 in Walnut Ridge to Earl Leo and Mildred Pauline Heard Chappel. He married Rosa while he was in Lawrence Hall Nursing Home. Mr. Chappel was a truck driver and dairy farmer in Wisconsin. He was of the Pentecostal belief.
He is survived by his brother, Danny, and Judy Chappel; four sisters, Juanita Chappel, Imogene Clay, Vera Chappel and Loretta Wheeler; a granddaughter; many nieces and nephews; and lots of friends and caregivers at Lawrence Hall Nursing Home.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Rosa Chappel; his parents, Earl and Mildred Chappel; his son, David Chappel; his sister, Debra Lewis; brothers, James Chappel, Troy Chappel and Archie Chappel.
Visitation was Tuesday, April 4, from 6-8 p.m. at the House-Gregg Funeral Chapel.
Funeral service is today, April 5, at 2 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home Jacob Shuler will be officiating. House-Gregg Funeral Home is in charge of the services.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Tony Wheeler, Matt Revel, Travis Wheeler, Hunter Moore, Robert Jackson and Vince Norton. Honorary pallbearers are Danny Chappel and Wayne Colley.
