Jerry Dudley Bassett, 71, of Jonesboro, passed away suddenly at his residence on Jan. 1, 2022.
Born July 18, 1950, in Memphis, he was the son of the late Jerry Bassett and Helen “Tynse” Moore Bassett. Dudley graduated from the University of Arkansas and was a loyal member of the S.A.E. fraternity. He worked as a public accountant and was a member of the Walnut Ridge First United Methodist Church. Dudley was an avid Razorback fan and supporter. He enjoyed fishing and reading. He loved spending time with his family and his granddaughters.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William Michael Bassett.
Survivors include his son, Tanner Dudley (Sarah Elizabeth) Bassett of Fayetteville; two loving granddaughters, Ella Marie and Grace Helen Bassett; his brother, Richard Barry Bassett of Little Rock; and many other relatives and friends.
The funeral service was Friday, Jan. 7, at noon at the Walnut Ridge Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Lawrence Memorial Park under the direction of Bryan Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be his family and friends.
Visitation was Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Walnut Ridge Methodist Church.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.