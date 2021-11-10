Jerry J. Graddy died Sept. 21, 2021.
He was born March 20, 1931, to Oliver and Minnie (Fielder-Brown) Graddy in Hoxie.
He is survived by Judith Graddy; children, Ronald Graddy, Scott (Karen) Graddy, Kimberly Graddy (Mike Malak) and Patti Null; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by a son, Greg; a daughter, Susan Whiteland; brothers, Chelse, Warren, Kenneth and Wendell; and a sister, Noreen. Services were Oct. 22, St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, Ind. Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home of Elkhart, Ind., assisted the Graddy family.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
