Jesse Ray Roberts, 79, of Walnut Ridge passed from this life on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 9, 1943, in Lauratown, to the late Thomas Wesley and Jewell (Stone) Roberts. He was united in marriage to Linda Zentz on June 28, 1996, in Sterling, Ill. Jesse was a crane operator for Northwest Steele and Wire in Sterling for over 30 years. He proudly served in the United States Army for two years. He was of the Christian belief.
In addition to his parents, Jesse was preceded in death by his first wife, Karen Roberts; brothers, Harold Roberts and J.D. Roberts; and sisters, Thelma Hibbard, Erma Rider and Dorothy Russell.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Roberts of the home; stepsons, Roy Zentz of Reno, Nev., and Rodney Beltz of Chicago; siblings, Thomas “Butch” Roberts of Jonesboro, Linda Milgrim (Charles) of Black Rock, Norma Tillman of Walnut Ridge, and Judy Bridges (Jim) of Walnut Ridge; special granddaughter he raised as his own, Chloe Slater; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation is Friday, Aug. 4, from 4-5 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. A celebration of life will immediately follow at 5 p.m. with Gary Mashburn officiating.
All arrangements are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.