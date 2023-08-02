Jesse Ray Roberts, 79, of Walnut Ridge passed from this life on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at his residence.

He was born Sept. 9, 1943, in Lauratown, to the late Thomas Wesley and Jewell (Stone) Roberts. He was united in marriage to Linda Zentz on June 28, 1996, in Sterling, Ill. Jesse was a crane operator for Northwest Steele and Wire in Sterling for over 30 years. He proudly served in the United States Army for two years. He was of the Christian belief.

