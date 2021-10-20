Ida Jessene Harber went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in New Braunfels, Texas, at the age of 77.
Jessene was born on Nov. 23, 1943, to June (Madden) Wallis and Jess Wallis in Akron, Ohio. The first part of her life was spent in Hoxie and Walnut Ridge, where she met and married her husband, Jim Harber. She then moved to Fort Worth for 25 years. After that, Jessene and her family moved to Decatur, Texas, for 23 years, where she attended Victory Family Church. In 2016, she moved to New Braunfels to be with her daughter, Tish DeLeon. In New Braunfels, Jessene attended Legacy Church.
Jessene was a charismatic, larger than life person who was highly devoted to her family and fiercely protective. She loved to cook gourmet meals, read books, dine-out, and play board games. Jessene was very passionate in her strong beliefs about God and country.
She was preceded by her husband, Jim Harber; her son, James Harber Jr.; brother-in-law, Danny Harber; and brother, Dean Redman.
Jessene is survived by her daughter, Tish DeLeon; four grandsons, Justin Harber, Jason Harber, Christian DeLeon and Matthew DeLeon; three great-grandchildren, Kaylee Harber, James Harber and Justin Harber Jr.; her niece, Crystal Redman; her nephew, Gabriel Redman; and their children, Bella Herrin and Ethan Redman, respectively. Jessene was loved by her family and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Jessene’s life will be on held on Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. at the home of Crystal Redman at 1021 Friar Dr., Saginaw, Texas 76179.
