Jewell Bernice (Palmer) Taylor, 81, of Powhatan, passed away June 11, 2022.
She was born Sept. 21, 1940, in Hoxie, to Jessie W. Palmer and Edna (Burke) Palmer. Bernice found her love for Jesus at Lake Charles Full Gospel Church, where she attended church for many years. She loved serving others as a custodian at the Lawrence Hall Nursing Home, Lynn School District and for several friends in the community.
She also really enjoyed her time with her coworkers at the Northeast Arkansas Education Cooperative in Walnut Ridge at the Make and Take. Bernice enjoyed watching movies and listening to music. Her favorite celebrity was Elvis. She loved spending time with her family and friends, but most of all she loved spending time with Jesus.
In addition to her parents, “Bernie” was preceded in death by her daughters, Cathy West and Janie Dye; her three sisters, Judy Cook, Jeanie Alfaro and Geneva Williamson; along with her late husband, John Gray; and many other loved ones.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Taylor; two stepchildren, Crystal Taylor Allen (husband, David Allen) and Timothy Taylor; six step-grandchildren; one step-great grandchild; three grandchildren, Stephanie Ramsey (Jeremy) of Conway, Heather Chasteen (Steven) of Austin, and Raymond Dye of Austin; six great-grandchildren, Sydney Reeder, Carson Chasteen, Lydia, Luke and Noah Ramsey, and Hunter Dye; one great-great-grandchild, Ellery Jo Avdem; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation was Monday, June 13, from 6-8 p.m. at Bryan Funeral Home in Hoxie.
The funeral was Tuesday, June 14, at 10 a.m. at the Lake Charles Full Gospel Church near Black Rock with Bro. Joe Guthrie officiating. Interment was in Powhatan Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Jeremy Ramsey, Luke Ramsey, Raymond Dye, Hunter Dye, and Tom and Eric Strickland.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute. Checks should be made payable to the UAMS Foundation Fund. Please note Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute in the memo line of the check. Gifts may be given online @ UAMS or mail donations to:
UAMS Institutional Advancement, 4301 West Markham Street #716,
Little Rock, AR 72205.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.