James William “Jim” Stallcup, 78, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro.
He was born Jan. 26, 1943, in Poplar Bluff, Mo., to the late James Thomas and Geraldine Cone Stallcup. Jim served as the prosecuting attorney for the 3rd judicial district for 20 years. He attended United Free Will Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and several other family members.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Lyn, of the home; one son, Dr. James William Stallcup III, M.D., of Fayetteville; and grandchildren, Leah Stallcup and Adam Stallcup.
Visitation was Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10-11 a.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. The funeral followed at 11 a.m. with Glenn Smith officiating. Interment was in Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge.
An online guestbook is available at www.coxfhwalnutridge.com.
