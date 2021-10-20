Jimmy A. McKnight, 85, passed from this life on Oct. 17, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center, following a short illness.
He was born on Oct. 15, 1936 in Portia, to the late Oris Roscoe and Gladys Mae McKnight.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bill McKnight; and a sister, Anna Ellison.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Francine Pickens McKnight; a daughter, Kim (Renny) Holder of Strawberry; a son, Jimmy (Becky) McKnight Jr. of Cabot; three grandchildren, Grant (Courtney) Smith, Allyson Smith and fiancée Logan Reddmann, and Natalie McKnight; as well as a host of many other relatives and friends.
Jim was a 1955 graduate of Clover Bend School. He served in the United States Army for two years and 10 months. He was employed by Lawrence Manufacturing in Walnut Ridge for 27 years and retired from the Arkansas Department of Transportation after 15 years of employment.
He was a faithful constituent member of the First United Methodist Church and was a member of Aurora Masonic Lodge #423 for over 61 years. A hobby Jim enjoyed was crappie fishing around the surrounding bays. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Funeral service is today, Oct. 20, at noon at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Beth Perdue officiating. Pallbearers will be Alan and Kevin Brand, Kenneth Bennett, Mike Busbea and Dirk Davis. Interment will follow in the Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. till noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First United Methodist Church in Walnut Ridge.
