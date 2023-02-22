Jimmy Dee Stogsdill of Berryville, was born Aug. 21, 1946, in Powhatan, to Clyde and Lucy (Dow) Stogsdill. He went to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Berryville at the age of 76.
He was a member of Trinity Baptist church and enjoyed gardening, animals, being outside, going to church and spending time with his family. He was a member of Ashley Masonic Lodge #66.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Lucy; daughters, DeAnn (Victor) Blevins of Berryville, Renita (Trent) Davis of Chillicothe, Ohio and April (Bruce) Helton of Piketon, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Caley (CJ) Fite, Meagan (Jeff) Anderson, Lacey (Steven) Riley, Kaitlyn (Tyler) Harris, Erika Blevins (Seth Reinoso), Taran (Kaitlin) Blakeman, Jessica Parks, Kynzie Stogsdill and Joey Stogsdill; 13 great-grandchildren with two on the way; sisters, Bonnie Ragsdale, Jennie (Jack) Black, Audrey (Rickey) Beggs and Carol (Tommy) Johnson; and brother, Jerry (Connie) Stogsdill; and many friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Wayne Stogsdill Sr., and son Todd Stogsdill.
Visitation was Monday, Feb. 20, from 5-7 p.m. at the Charles M. Nelson Memorial Chapel.
Funeral service was Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m., at Trinity Baptist Church with Pastor Gaylord Finch officiating. Interment will follow at Berryville Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.
Memorial donations may be made to Nelson Funeral Service, P.O. Box 311, Berryville, AR 72616 to help the family with final expenses. Online condolences may be sent at nelsonfuneral.com. © Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.