Jimmy Dennis Alls, 70, of Black Rock, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in the St. Bernards Medical Center.
Born Nov. 24, 1951, in Newport, he was the son of Jimmy Wilson Alls and Mazie Arnold Alls. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran, stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He was a truck driver for Farm Service and a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church. Jimmy enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing and bird watching. His favorite thing was spending time with his family and loving on his grandchildren.
He is preceded by his father, Jimmy Wilson Alls; and an infant sister, Marilyn Alls.
Survivors include his two sons, Brian (Wendy) Alls of Jonesboro and Anthony (Peggy) Alls of Black Rock; three grandsons, Hunter, Zayne and Hayden; one granddaughter, Piper Alls; his mother, Mazie Alls of Walnut Ridge; one brother, Don (Brenda) Alls of Walnut Ridge; a sister, Rita (Tim) Taylor of Walnut Ridge; his special friend, Sherry Ezell of Walnut Ridge; mother of his sons, Carlene (Glendal) Floyd of Walnut Ridge; and many other relatives and friends.
The funeral service will be Thursday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m. in the Bryan Chapel with Bro. Blake Jamison officiating. Interment and military honors will be rendered in the Strangers Home Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jon Ezell, Jason Wade, Mike Tribble, Kelly Pruitt, John Adams, Eddy Parsons, Tim Hibbard, and Ray Stone. Honorary pallbearers will be his nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday from noon until 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.