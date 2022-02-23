Jimmy Sheppard, 76, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at his residence.
He was born June 3, 1945, in Charleston, W.Va., to the late Malcolm and Doris Toler Sheppard. He attended the Church of God in Walnut Ridge. Jimmy married Gena Graddy on May 4, 1968, in East Bank, W. Va. He was employed with Unocal for over 20 years, working out of Comfort, W. Va., and Olney, Ill. Jimmy proudly served on the USS Oriskany in the United States Navy from 1963-1967.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Mary C. Graddy, whom he was a faithful caretaker for during her later years.
He is survived by his wife, Gena, of the home; sons, Jeffrey Alan Sheppard (Robin) of Ripley, W. Va., and James Kenneth Sheppard (Stacie) of Delavan, Wis.; brother, Malcolm S. Sheppard Jr. (Donna) of Comfort, W. Va.; sister, Barbara Pauley of Marietta, Ga.; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jaylyn, Samantha and James Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation was Saturday, Feb. 19, from noon until 1 p.m. in Cox Funeral Home Chapel in Walnut Ridge. The funeral was at 1 p.m. with Bro. Harvey Noblin and Bro. Jacob Shuler officiating. Interment was in Lawrence Memorial Park. Military honors were rendered.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Josh Graddy, Randy Williams, Matt Williams, Lance Reece, Jack Williams and Steve Graddy.
