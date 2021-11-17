JoAnn Henson, 84, of Paragould, died on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
She was born in Egypt on July 21, 1937, to Jeff and Hazel Stowers Murphy. She was married to the late Jerry Henson. JoAnn was a member of the Church of Christ. She lived in Walnut Ridge most of her life. She and her husband were former small business owners of Kelly’s Greenhouse. JoAnn was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Jerry Henson; and her sister, Dorothy Wicker.
Left to mourn her death are her daughters, Lisa (Bruce) Watson of Paragould and Kelly (Erik) Lyons of Paragould; her brother, Jim Murphy of Lorado; her three grandchildren, Lindsay (Kirk) Pfeifer of Paragould, Lauren Watson of Paragould, and Bailey (Hannah) Morgan of Bryant; two great-grandchildren, Aidan and Evan; and many more family and friends.
Visitation was Friday, Oct. 22, at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel of House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Funeral services began at 2 p.m. with Robert Combs officiating. Burial was in Lawrence Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.