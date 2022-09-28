Joe Max Malone of Cocoa, Fla., departed this life on Sept. 9, 2022, at the age of 85.
He was born May 18, 1937, in the Coffman community, to Alfred and Evelyn (Hooten) Malone. He was a 1955 graduate of Clover Bend High School, and dedicated supporter of the Clover Bend School reunions. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of the UA Pipefitters Local Union #725. He was also an avid musician, a member of a bluegrass band for many years and loved to entertain his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Mary Tucker and Betty DeJarnette.
Joe is survived by his wife, Mary Walsh Malone, of the home; two children, Joe W. Malone aand Lynnette Malone, both of California; two granddaughters, Ruby Dandee (Ronruen) and Delorah Malone; one brother, Bobby Malone of Little Rock; two sisters, Vonna Nicholson (Larry) of West Memphis and Carol House (Eddie) of Swifton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Clover Bend Historical Preservation Association, P.O. Box 672, Walnut Ridge, AR 72476.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.