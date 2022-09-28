Joe Max Malone of Cocoa, Fla., departed this life on Sept. 9, 2022, at the age of 85.

He was born May 18, 1937, in the Coffman community, to Alfred and Evelyn (Hooten) Malone. He was a 1955 graduate of Clover Bend High School, and dedicated supporter of the Clover Bend School reunions. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of the UA Pipefitters Local Union #725. He was also an avid musician, a member of a bluegrass band for many years and loved to entertain his family and friends.

