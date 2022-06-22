John Charles Doyle, 72, of Strawberry, passed from this life on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Kindred Hospital in St. Louis.
He was born July 5, 1949, in Strawberry, to the late Arnold Buford and Letha Marie Cagle Doyle. He was a welder, special education teacher and truck driver during his life. John proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Lynn Church of Christ.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his siblings, Rita Williams, Elizabeth Hill and Joe Doyle, all of Lynn, Tom (Becky) Doyle of Strawberry, and Karen Aldrich (Andy) of Tulsa, Okla.; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.
Visitation was Friday, June 17, from 10-11 a.m. at the Lynn Church of Christ. Funeral services followed at 11 a.m. with Kenny Townsley officiating. Burial was private. All arrangements were under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Anthony Barry, Greg Doyle, Spencer Doyle, Adrian Doyle and Houston Morgan.
An online guestbook is available at coxfhwalnutridge.com.
