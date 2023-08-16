John Clay “Johnny” Smith, 85, of Hot Springs, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
Johnny was born March 19, 1938, in Poplar Bluff, Mo., to the late Clay and Myra (Lockhart) Smith. Johnny was a retired funeral home director, working with Gross Funeral Home for over 30 years. He was a member of the Hot Springs Elks Lodge and the Arkansas Funeral Directors Association.
Johnny was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Garrett; and a grandson, Jacky Austin.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy (Rainwater) Smith; son, Randy Smith; granddaughter, Nikki Golden; great-grandchildren, CJ Golden, AJ Garrett, JoJo Foreman and Abbie Phillips; brothers-in-law, Bob Rainwater and Mike Rainwater (Bunny); niece and nephews, Renee, Ross, Tommy and family; niece, Jennifer; son-in-law, Ed Garrett; and a cousin, Gary Slogar.
