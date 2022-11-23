John Field Phillips III, 72, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at NEA Baptist Medical Center in Jonesboro.
He was born Oct. 15, 1950, in Clarendon, to the late John Field Phillips Jr. and Bessie “Sally” Calloway Phillips. John was united in marriage to Linda Johnson Austin on Oct. 24, 1992, in Walnut Ridge.
He was a 1973 graduate of Arkansas State University. He was the first dancing brave of Arkansas State University Indian family. John started his career as an assistant coach and art teacher in the Paragould School District. He continued his career in the banking industry for many years.
He worked with the Wounded Warrior program, was an Eagle Scout, inducted into the Order of the Arrow, served on the boy scout counsel for Camp Cedar Valley, and was awarded the Silver Beaver Award. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, of the home; children, Anna Rennie (Doug) of Washington, D.C., Rebecca Phillips of San Diego, and John Field Phillips IV (Elizabeth) of Fayetteville; sisters, Bobbie Phillips VanCleve (Joe Neil) of Eads, Tenn., and Susan Phillips Kornuta (Keith) of Mountain View; granddaughter, Posey Emmaline Rennie; nephews, Joe Neil VanCleve Jr. (Tiffany), Matthew Field VanCleve (Wendy), and Jeffrey Allen Kornuta (Lauren); and niece, Jennifer Kornuta.
Visitation was Friday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. until noon at First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge. A memorial service will follow at noon with Jake Guenrich officiating.
