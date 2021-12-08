John Michael Freeman, of Jonesboro passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., at the age of 64.
John was born Feb. 26, 1957, in Jasper, Ala., to Johnny Milton and Nellie Freeman. John attended Free Will Baptist Bible College, where he earned an Associate’s Degree. While there, he met and married his wife, LaDohnna (Lewis) Freeman. He began a career in ministry that included pastorates in Cochran, Ga., Mt. Harmony Free Will Baptist Church in Saffell, and Victory General Baptist Church in Jonesboro. For the last 12 years, he loved serving families as a funeral director for Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home.
John was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Jonesboro, where he served as a music director and Deacon. In his spare time, John loved thrifting, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family and loved ones.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 42 years, LaDohnna (Lewis) Freeman; and a grandson, Amos Vinson.
John leaves behind his three daughters, Nichole (Daniel) Lockwood of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., Amy Freeman of Nashville, and Laura (Drew) Vinson of Gallatin, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Lillian Claire Lockwood, John Griffin Lockwood, Emma Francis Lockwood, Joel David Vinson and Elliot Michael Vinson; four sisters, Annette (Billy) Fike, Karen Drummond, Kathy (Ricky) McGuire and Tammy Sargent, all from Cordova, Ala.; his father-in-law, Hoover Lewis; four nephews and four nieces.
Funeral was Saturday at 1 p.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church in Jonesboro, with Billy Ellis officiating.
Visitation was from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Burial will be Friday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. at the Head Cemetery in Cedar Hill, Tenn.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home of Jonesboro.
