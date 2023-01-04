John Junior Petero, 82, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Lawrence Hall Nursing Center in Walnut Ridge.
He was born Jan. 10, 1940, at Egypt, to the late John Marion and Maudie Lee (Thompson) Petero. John was employed at Frolic Footwear and the Northeast Arkansas Education Cooperative during his lifetime. He was of the Pentecostal belief. John was a huge Elvis fan and loved music.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brothers, Henry Freeman and Roy Freeman; sisters, Minnie Hickerson and Dixie King; and honorary son, Daniel Wadkins.
He is survived by his children, Alvin Petero and Schelley Petero Davis (Dean), both of Minturn, and Kelly Petero Cheatham (Corbin) of Walnut Ridge; siblings, Frank Petero of Walnut Ridge and Jewell Schmidt (Stanley) of Hoxie; grandchildren, Justin Petero, Kelsey Hill, Spencer Petero, Tanner Petero and Chase Petero; great-grandchildren, Beckham Hill, Lukah Hill, Huxley Hill, Isabella Petero and Samuel Petero; honorary son, Eric Johnson; and a special friend, Roy Meeker.
Visitation was Sunday, Jan. 1, from 1-2 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Graveside services followed at 2:30 p.m. in Whittaker Cemetery near Walnut Ridge with Robert Davis officiating. All arrangements were under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Justin Petero, Dylan Cheatham, Eric Johnson, Chase Petero, Tanner Petero and Rick Foreman.
