Johnny Shields, 86, of Jonesboro, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
He was born the youngest child of Beulah and Beadie Shields on Aug. 1, 1935, in Walnut Ridge. He was a graduate of Walnut Ridge High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Radio/TV from Arkansas State University. Johnny was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Jonesboro.
He enjoyed a long career in radio station broadcasting and ownership for over 60 years. Johnny had a passion for the radio business since he was 16. He got his start as a radio announcer at KRLW in Walnut Ridge and went on to become the owner of many radio stations in Louisiana and Arkansas. Johnny accepted Christ into his life at the age of 13. He loved music of all genres and generations. He loved going to Gulf Shores, Ala., for family reunions, playing cards with his family and watching a wide variety of classic movies.
Johnny was preceded in death by his wife of almost 60 years, Norma Jean Shields, who was the love of his life; his parents, Esther Beulah Shields and Beadie Shields; brothers, Gerald and Bill Shields; sisters, Mary Doyle and Merle Price; and a grandson, Andrew Harden.
Survivors include his four children, Mindy (Steve) Schwarz of Jonesboro, John (Brenda) Shields of Hardy, Jennifer (Chris) Baltz of Newton, N.C., and April (Brian) Maddox of Jonesboro; grandchildren, Ashley (Brian) Hill, John W. (Brandy) Shields, Lindsay (Taylor) Self, Matthew Harden, Zachary Baltz, Molly Maddox and Fowler Maddox; great-grandchildren, Nate Hill, Joy Shields, Katie Shields, Melody Hill, Bella Shields, Evelyn Harden and Elizabeth Harden; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Chris Baltz, Brian Maddox, John Warren Shields Jr., Zac Baltz, Fowler Maddox, Terry Hutton and Brian Hill. Honorary pallbearers are Tommy Moore and Ben Leonard.
Chapel services were held Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home in Jonesboro. Burial was held at Lawrence Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank his caregivers, Annette, Sharon, Donna, and Dierksen Hospice.
An online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/Jonesboro.
