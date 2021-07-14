Joyce Mae Girard, 73, of Cave City, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Cave City Nursing Home.
She was born Nov. 20, 1947, in Walnut Ridge, to John Henry Girard and Cora Mae Ellison Girard. She was a dietary technician, having worked in nursing homes. She was a loving matriarch to her family and friend to many. She attended Believers Church in Batesville.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, John and Cora; and brother, Johnny Girard.
She is survived by her daughters, Glenda Dulaney of Walnut Ridge and Jeanie Webb of Cave City; sisters, Annette Minick and Shirley Pillow, both of Paragould; nine grandchildren, Harold Dulaney, Joe Dulaney, Hunter Dulaney, Brittany Webb, Corey George, Joshua Morris, Angel Morris, Logan Morris and Trinity Morris; 19 great-grandchildren; and many other friends and family.
Visitation was Tuesday, July 13, from 4-6 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
A private burial at Lorado Cemetery will be held by the family at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.