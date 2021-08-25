Joyce Lavern Prewitt Riggs Sutterfield, 78, of Walnut Ridge, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
She was born April 17, 1942, in Swifton, to Homer Prewitt and Betty Jane Shaw Prewitt. She was a retired RN, having worked into her 70s. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Those who knew her, miss her deeply.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Betty; niece, Annette Hendon; and brother-in-law, Bob Hendon.
Joyce is survived by her sons, Chris Riggs of Walnut Ridge and Allen Riggs of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sister, Neva Lou Hendon of Ravenden; six grandchildren, Shauna Riggs, Dalton Riggs, Dakota Riggs, Christopher (Lauren) Riggs, Kyle Riggs and Cody Riggs; mother of grandchildren, Angie Riggs; three great-grandchildren, Corbin Riggs, Rylee Riggs and Ethan Riggs; and nieces and nephews, Leasia (Barry) Lynch, Scott (Rhonda) Hendon, LeeAnna, Rob, Tom, Krystal, and their families.
A memorial service was held by the family on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 4-6 p.m. at Main Street Church of Christ in Walnut Ridge with Rob Combs officiating.
The Arkansas Nurses Honor Guard served as honorary pallbearers.
