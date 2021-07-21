Juanita Viola Madden, 92, of Hoxie, passed from this life on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Fiver Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas.
She was born to Lewis and Cordelia Hanks Dalton on Nov. 13, 1928, in Walnut Ridge. She married Edward “Red” Madden on Dec. 3, 1947, in Walnut Ridge. She worked on the family farm, was a welder at Waterloo and owned and operated the café at the Walnut Ridge Airport during her life. She also volunteered at the Walnut Ridge Community Center and was a member of the Master Gardeners club. Juanita attended New Life Cathedral in Hoxie.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her son, David Madden; several brothers and sisters; and a great-grandson, Zack Maple.
Survivors include her daughters, Juanita Hare (Paul) of Pocahontas and Ruby Maple (Ray) of Ravenden; eight grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; many other family members, friends and co-workers.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 22, at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 23, at 2 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home. David Craig will officiate. Burial will be in Lawrence Memorial Park.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Dalton Hare, Johnny Palmer, Jerry Lane, Daniel Stone Jr., Charles Mike Day Sr., Charles Mike Day Jr. and Jeff Hart.
An online guestbook is available at www.coxfhwalnutridge.com.
