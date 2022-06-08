Judy Ann Davis passed away Sunday, May 29, in Walnut Ridge.
She was born March 22, 1955, in Batesville, to Gerald and Nina Richey. She was a lifelong resident of Lynn and was a member of the Lynn Church of Christ. She was a passionate educator who taught elementary school for many years at Black Rock and Lynn. She earned a doctorate degree in education in 2005. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew.
She is survived by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Randy; two sons, Adam and Zach; her sister, Royetta; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation was Thursday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lynn Church of Christ. The funeral began at 1 p.m. with Kenny Townsley and Mitch Sparks officiating. Burial was in Dry Creek Cemetery under direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
