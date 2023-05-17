Judy Ann Carson Thomas, 70, of Walnut Ridge, passed away May 8, 2023, at the Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born Sept. 21, 1952, in Walnut Ridge, she was the daughter of Charles Frank and Dorothy Wanda Lawrey Carson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Frank Carson; her husband, Wayne; and a brother, Larry Carson.
Survivors include two sons, Timothy Todd Thomas and Christopher Tad (Trina Ann) Thomas of Vacaville, Calif.; her mother, Wanda Carson of Walnut Ridge; two grandchildren, Haley Marie (Rickey) King, and Tyler Thomas; a great-grandchild, Beatrice Ludmilla King; three brothers, Billy Carson of Walnut Ridge, Donald Carson of Greenville, S.C., and Ronnie Carson of Cheyenne, Wyo.; and a sister, Jane Goodman, Calico Rock.
The funeral was Friday, May 12.
