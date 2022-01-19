Judy Faye Fleming, 72, of Swifton, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
She was born May 3, 1949, in Powhatan, to Velmar Beasley and Mertel “Wanetta” Light Beasley. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a homemaker and attended First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Angela Sue Holder and Lucell Michelle Juanita Holder Wynn; sisters, Wanda Latham, Audra Clinton and Norma Haywood; brothers, Rocky Beasley and Terry Beasley; and granddaughter, Tameria Marie Holder.
Judy is survived by her son, Jimmy (Christina) Holder of Cash; daughters, Easiebelle (Ricky) Wilson of Swifton, Anna Lou Finney of Alicia, and Samantha Dotson of Newport; sister, Sheila Midgett of Walnut Ridge; and brothers, Tom (Julia) Beasley and Billy Beasley, both of Pocahontas.
Visitation was Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 6-8 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Funeral services began at House-Gregg Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13. Interment was in Oak Forest Cemetery in Black Rock under direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
