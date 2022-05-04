Julius Dale Phillips, 85, of Walnut Ridge, died April 18, 2022, at NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro.
Born January 31, 1937, in Lawrence County, he was the son of the late Audie and Inez Goodwin Phillips. Julius was united in marriage to Lucreta Walling on July 23, 1956. He was a retired Senior Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, and worked many years as a production supervisor for V&B Manufacturing. He enjoyed being outdoors, and he could fix any car that he worked on. Julius was on the original board of directors for the Historical Clover Bend School and he served as a Deacon for his church, Fellowship Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge.
He is preceded by his parents; and grandson, Jaymes Dale McGahan.
Survivors include his wife, Lucreta, of the home; one son, Jeffery Phillips (Angie) of Jonesboro; one daughter, Julie Hilton of Walnut Ridge; two step-grandchildren, Taylor Jay Wilson and Reece Ward; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral was Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Bryan Funeral Home with Bro. John Durham officiating. Interment with military honors was in Clover Bend Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Taylor Wilson, Reece Ward, Donna Swindle Kerr, Denise Higgins, Ronnie Williams, Robert Cullum, Ron Hicks, Richard Penn and Mike Decker. Honorary pallbearers were Jerry Tucker and Waymon Hutton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fellowship Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.