Karen Kay Durham, 80, of Lynn, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in the Cave City Nursing Home.

She was born on Oct. 18, 1942, in Cave City, to Paul Howard and Mabel Nichols. She was a retired secretary for the Walnut Ridge Water Department and a member of the Strawberry Church of Christ. She enjoyed crocheting, doing crossword puzzles, animals (especially her dogs) and spending time with her grandchildren.

