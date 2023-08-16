Karen Kay Durham, 80, of Lynn, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in the Cave City Nursing Home.
She was born on Oct. 18, 1942, in Cave City, to Paul Howard and Mabel Nichols. She was a retired secretary for the Walnut Ridge Water Department and a member of the Strawberry Church of Christ. She enjoyed crocheting, doing crossword puzzles, animals (especially her dogs) and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Noel Ray Durham; a brother, Gerald Howard; and a sister, Pauletta Anderson.
She is survived by two sons, Talvet Durham (Mandy) of Smithville, and Tod Durham of Cape Coral, Fla.; one daughter, Tonda Durham of Smithville; one brother, Bobby Howard of Strawberry; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, Aug. 17, at 4 p.m. at the Strawberry Church of Christ with Greg Cooper officiating.
Arrangements are by Qualls Funeral Home of Cave City.
