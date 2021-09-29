Kathleen S. “Kat” Moore, 90, of Paragould, passed away Sept. 15, 2021, at her residence in the Greenhouse Cottages of Bell Meade in Paragould.
Born April 11, 1931, in Black Rock, she was the daughter of the late Euna Smith Osborn. Kat was a retired USPS Postmaster for 40 years, working out of Black Rock and Bono. She was a member of the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church of Jonesboro and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Kat loved animals and had a favorite cat named B.K.
She is preceded in death by her mother; and a brother, Carl Smith.
Survivors include her son, Morris (Marsha) Moore of Walnut Ridge; her daughter, Trish (James) Aikman of Paragould; three grandchildren, Ben (Sara) Moore of Lenoir, N.C., Sarah Ballentine of Paragould and John (Annette) Aikman of Conway; six great-grandchildren, Hailey, Ethan and Sidney Moore, Ella Ballentine and Lexi and Matthew Aikman; one great-great-grandson, Graycen Wilkerson; and many other relatives and friends.
Interment was in the Powhatan Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Mrs. Kat to the Hoxie First Baptist Food Pantry or the Powhatan Cemetery Fund.
