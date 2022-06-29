Kathryn Cecile Mitchell, 74, of Strawberry, died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at her residence.
She was born April 4, 1948, in Alexandria Bay, N.Y., to Cecil Houghton and Genevieve Lewis Houghton. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a retired waitress and Walmart cashier. She attended Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church. Those who knew her loved her and mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Genevieve Houghton; grandmother, Ava Lewis; daughter, Stacy Mitchell; and son, Steven Bremer.
Kathy is survived by her son, Gary (Angela) Mitchell of Jesup; daughters, Amy (Jackie) Mullen of Lynn and Lacy Mitchell of Cave City; brother, Mike Houghton of Florida; grandchildren, Ashley (Zachary) Spohr, Dakota (Samantha) Stroud, Devon (Madalyn) Stroud, Hagen Mitchell and Kaylin Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Grayson Spohr, Kason Spohr, Beckett Spohr and Elliot Stroud.
Visitation was Monday, June 27, for 10-11 a.m. at the House-Gregg Funeral Home Lynn Chapel. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. with Roger Randolph officiating. Burial was in Lancaster Cemetery.
