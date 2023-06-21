Gary Keith Causey, 68, peacefully passed away at home on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
He was born on July 27, 1954, to Donald and Twila Causey in Piggott. He was married to Cheryl Causey for 41 years as they created a life of adventure by finding joy and partnership in every season of life
Keith was preceded in death by his parents.
Keith is survived by his wife, Cheryl; his children, Esther Causey, and Bradley and Christan Causey; his grandchildren, Cavin, Paxton and Havyn; his siblings, Michael Causey and wife Patty, Dallas Causey and wife Dianne, Theresa Hooper and husband James, Wayne Causey, and Rena Cullum and husband Billy.
Shortly after high school, Keith apprenticed for a number of years to become a master jeweler, which gave him an opportunity to turn an interest into a vocation and a lifelong hobby. His creative design and expertise were shared with countless family, friends and customers who now cherish having a unique part of his incredible gift for beautiful jewelry.
He worked for over 30 years in the food service industry, most recently with Ben E. Keith as a purchasing manager. The most tangible expression of his generosity was through church ministries, which included construction projects, men’s ministry, and church usher.
Keith’s interests and hobbies centered on his vacations in Maine with his kids and grandchildren, family fishing trips with his parents and siblings, and getaways with Cheryl and their dogs camping, hiking and kayaking. Keith’s legacy is marked by countless family and friends, whose lives were forever impacted by the steady faithfulness of his heart to serve God and others. He was known for his quiet and gentle nature, and a deep care and kindness for all. Keith’s grandchildren cherish the countless games of catch on the beach and classic “dad joke” humor. Keith modeled a life of prayer, steady faith and trust in the Lord. His family and friends will deeply miss the gift of his presence in their lives but know he is home and at peace with the Lord.
Visitation was Thursday, June 15, from 6-8 p.m. at Buchanan Funeral Service in Oklahoma City, Okla.
The funeral service was held on Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. at Christ’s Legacy Church in Yukon, Okla.
