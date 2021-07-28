Keith Davis Ellison, 57, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
He was born on Dec. 26, 1963, in Memphis, to Dan and Yvonne Davis Ellison. Keith was a caretaker at Lawrence Memorial Park.
Keith was preceded in death by his mother, Yvonne Ellison.
He is survived by his father, Dan Ellison of Walnut Ridge; daughter, Bailey Ellison of Walnut Ridge; sister, Dana Osborn (Robert) of Collierville, Tenn.; and his dog, Buddy.
A graveside service was held Saturday, July 24, at 2 p.m. at Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge. Arrangements are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
