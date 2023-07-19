Kenneth Pickett, 67, of Conway, went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2023.
He was born July 29, 1955, in Imboden, to Clyde Doyle and Katheryn Georgene Sanford Pickett.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers and sisters, Patty Pickett, Donna Pickett Callahan, Doyle Pickett, Connie Pickett Morgan, Bruce Pickett and Calvin Pickett.
Kenneth is survived by his lifelong friend of 40 years, Dean Williams, of Conway; sisters, Darlene Pickett Dearen of Imboden and Linda Pickett Nixon (Bill) of West Plains, Mo.; one brother, Phillip Pickett (Angela) of Highland; and Rhonda DeSpain of Williford; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kenneth was an Air Force veteran, where he served as an air traffic controller. After the military, Kenneth served as a civilian air traffic controller in Oregon. After leaving the ATC profession, he obtained a college degree and became the Assistant City Planner for the city of Conway. Kenneth served in this position for 22 years until his retirement.
We invite everyone to come and celebrate the life of Kenneth at a graveside service today, July 19, at 2 p.m. at Hope Cemetery in Imboden, Arkansas.
