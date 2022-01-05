Kreston Stevens, 29, of Jonesboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro.
Kreston was born May 2, 1992, in Jonesboro, to Phillip Dunlap and Karen Troutman. Kreston lived in Jonesboro and spent most of his life in the Hoxie/Minturn area. Kreston was a machine operator at Hytrol Conveyor in Jonesboro. Kreston loved to duck hunt.
Kreston was preceded in death by his grandfather, Junior Johnson.
Kreston is survived by his father, Phillip (Buffey) Dunlap of Jonesboro; mother, Karen (Nick) Troutman of Walnut Ridge; fiancé, Adyssia Baker of Jonesboro; sons, Beau Stevens, Hoyt Stevens and Colt Phelps; brothers, Kori Dunlap of Jonesboro, Jedidiah Stevens of Jonesboro and Wes Knight of Jonesboro; sisters, Elizabeth Stevens of Walnut Ridge, Ashlyn Roggie of New York and Ellee Knight of Jonesboro; grandparents, Glenda Johnson and Tom (Billie Gail) Dunlap; and lots of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 7, from 6-8 p.m. at People’s Faith Tabernacle in Hoxie.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m. at People’s Faith Tabernacle with Roger Brand and Rick Hart Officiating. Burial will be at Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge.
All services are under the direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
