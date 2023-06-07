Lanoe Dickison, 82, of Strawberry, passed away June 3, 2023, at White River Medical Center in Batesville, with family by her side.
She was born Feb. 8, 1941, in Saffell, to Henry Oral Gray and Gladys (Sharp) Gray. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a storeowner for many years before retiring from White Rodger in 2006.
Lanoe was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 54 years, Donald “Butch” Dickison; brother, H.W. Gray; and two sisters, Julia Vaulner and Jane Holder.
She is survived by three daughters, Janie (Frankie) St. John of Cave City, Barbie (Stanley) Mayland of Strawberry and Kellie (Eric) Cooper of Strawberry; seven grandchildren, Blake (Brandi) Howard of Strawberry, Brice (Holly) Howard of Paragould, Jake (Corinna) Mayland of Strawberry, Jill (Chance) Baxter of Batesville, Josh (Tia) Mayland of Pocahontas, Tyler Cooper of Strawberry and Kaelyn Cooper of Strawberry; 17 great-grandchildren; and many other loved ones and friends.
Visitation was Tuesday, June 6, from 12-2 p.m. at the Saffell Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral service followed at 2 p.m. with Joshua Mayland and Bro. Matt Donnell officiating.
Interment was in Saffell Cemetery under the direction of House-Gregg Funeral Homes of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
