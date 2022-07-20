Larry Pounds, 72, of Smithville, died Friday, July 15, 2022.
He was born Dec. 18, 1949, in Rosboro, the son of the late Audry and Vela Ledbetter Pounds. On Oct. 27, 1967, he married his loving soul mate, Sherron Pate.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Larry Pounds, 72, of Smithville, died Friday, July 15, 2022.
He was born Dec. 18, 1949, in Rosboro, the son of the late Audry and Vela Ledbetter Pounds. On Oct. 27, 1967, he married his loving soul mate, Sherron Pate.
Larry was always a very kindhearted man who dedicated his life to serving others. In 1981, after many talks with the Lord and much prayer, Larry answered the call into the ministry and became a Free Will Baptist pastor. Throughout his career, he was blessed to have pastored many churches and help lead many lost souls to find their salvation. Anyone who really knew Larry knew that the main focal point of his life was serving God and taking care of his family.
He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, who took great joy in spending time with all of his family. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing and camping. Larry will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have known and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Sherron Pounds of Smithville; two sons, Randy Pounds of Mena and Scott (Jamie) Pounds of Calamine; grandchildren, Lane Pounds, Clayton (Allie) Pounds, Brandon Pounds, Kristen (Marcel Kalaja) Pounds and Elizabeth (Luke) Davidson; great-grandchildren, Rhett, Scarlett and Vivienne Pounds; siblings, Carolyn (Richard) Lock, Patsy (Paul) Alexander, Harlon Pounds, Doyle Pounds, Jerry (Carla) Pounds and Paula (Billy) Barrett; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Funeral services were Tuesday, July 19, at 11 a.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home Chapel in Glenwood with Bro. Bruce Bland and Bro. Brian Pounds officiating. Interment was in Coker Cemetery at Rosboro.
Visitation was Tuesday from 10-11 a.m.
A guest registry is available at www.smithfamily cares.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.