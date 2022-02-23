Larry R. Miller, 70, of Paragould, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 15, 2022.
Larry was born March 28, 1951, in Imboden, to Kenneth Ray Miller and Erlene Simon Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Ray Miller and Erlene Simon Miller Beshires; maternal grandparents, John M. and Louise Simon; paternal grandparents, Charles and Edith Miller; a sister, Ann Miller; and a brother, Michael Miller.
Larry is survived by his wife, Wanda Miller, of the home; his son, Chad Miller of Paragould; granddaughter, Allison Miller and fiancé Mason York of Lowell; grandson, Brandon Miller of Springdale; a great-granddaughter, Aubree York; sisters, Mary Harp of Oak Grove, Pam McCoy and husband Paul of Mabelvale, Cathye Sexton of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Nancy Baxter of Paragould; sister-in-law, Phyllis Cantrell and husband Jerry of Pocahontas; brother-in-law, Don Coker and wife Shirley of Brookland; and several nephews and nieces.
He graduated from Sloan-Hendrix High School in 1969 and Foothills Vocational Technical School in Searcy in 1970 with an Auto Mechanic Certification. Larry was retired from Klansmeyer Construction after 48 years. His hobbies were listening to country music, deer hunting, working on cars, stock car racing and watching NASCAR.
Funeral service was Friday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m. at Bryan Funeral Home with David Stallings officiating. Interment was in Parks Cemetery in Annieville. Visitation was Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Pallbearers were Ricky Malone, Kurt Holder, Thomas (Krow) Krumbach, Tyler Wally, Eugene Green, Daniel Bassett and Jay Anderson.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
