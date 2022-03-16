Larry Richey, 71, went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2022.
He was born Dec. 5, 1950, to Lester and Ruby Gaines Richey. He resided in Sherwood, but was originally from Walnut Ridge (Richwoods community). He worked at UPS for over 40 years and received numerous safety awards. If he were an astronaut, he would have traveled to the moon and back more than nine times. He enjoyed his nine years of retirement and quality time with his grandkids. He was a man of few words, but impacted so many lives.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Teresa; brother, Don Richey (Annette); his daughter, Kim Hicks (Johnny); grandchildren, Madison Lemmons and Carter Hicks and daughter Britney Hardin. He is loved and will be missed by his extended family and friends.
He is predeceased in death by his sister, Wilda (Terry Joe) Pulliam; his parents, Lester and Ruby Richey; and his stepson, John Hardin.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Carti at CARTI Foundation, P.O. Box 55011, Little Rock, AR 72215 or donate online at https://carti.ejoinme.org/donate.
Visitation was held at Smith North Little Rock Funeral Home on March 10, from 5-6 p.m. Funeral was March 11, at 11:30 a.m., followed by a procession and graveside service at Rest Hills in Sherwood.
