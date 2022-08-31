Larry Edward Rose was born Sept. 6, 1947, to Louie “PK” Rose and Jewel Hunter Rose. He died in his home on Aug. 23, 2022, in Rogersville, Mo., after a three-year battle with cancer.
Larry graduated from Walnut Ridge High School in 1965 and from Arkansas State University in 1970 with a degree in marketing. On June 7, 1969, he was joined in marriage to Connie Boozer. To this union was born two children, Jarrod and Oakley.
The majority of his career was at Baxter Healthcare, where he worked for nearly 25 years and served as operations manager. He worked on the team that developed the kidney dialysis device that is still currently used. His work took him all over the world. He traveled to Japan, Singapore, Brazil, Hong Kong and Germany (where he even chiseled away at the Berlin Wall). He visited his sister, Lisa, in Peru and Indonesia.
During his working years, he lived in Mountain Home, where he and Connie raised the kids. They then moved to California, then Florida, then Oklahoma. As grandchildren came into the picture, he and Connie moved closer and closer until he retired in Rogersville, where he was steadfast on the bleachers watching his grandsons play ball.
He did not know leisure. He performed woodworking for his family and friends, making tables, cabinets, shelves, doors, and whatever they requested. He spent the fall in the deer woods and the summer at the lake. He kept a stack of boats and an array of Cushman scooters to tinker with.
If he skied, it was barefoot. If he bowled, it was strikes. If he were at the driving range, he shot the target first try. If he were turkey hunting, he accidentally got two turkeys with one shot. If he fished, he caught a hammerhead shark.
He was never short on dad jokes, gags, puns and general slapstick comedy. He loved the Lord and spent a life of obedience. His family has peace in knowing he will spend his eternity in heaven.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his sister, Lisa Bruns (Gerardo Cuneo); his wife of 53 years, Connie Rose; his children, Jarrod Rose and Oakley (Josh) Downing; and his three grandsons, Peyton LaRue, Salem LaRue and Abel Downing. He is also survived by innumerable loved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral was Monday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m. at Cox Funeral Home, with visitation from 10-11 a.m.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Jeremy Cunningham, Houston Hart, Shane Heard, Steve Rose, Hunter Burris and Jon Boozer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Eden Village at edenvillageusa.org, in memory of Larry Rose.
