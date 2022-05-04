Larry Franklin Rushing, 72, of Black Rock, died Thursday, April 28, 2022, at his residence.
He was born September 11, 1949, in Pocahontas, to Johnny Rushing and Mary Frances Dennison. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a carpenter by trade. Those who knew him, loved him and he will be dearly missed.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Mary; his wife, Lena Faye Rushing (2018); and several other family members.
He is survived by his daughters, Melissa (Wayne) Compton of Gulf Shores, Ala., Christy Johnson of Hoxie, Tracy Warner and Sharon Vance Gustafson of Black Rock; sister, Molly (Lester) Roberts of Little Rock; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.