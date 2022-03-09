Larry Marshall Smith, 84, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Alicia to the late Fred M. and Pearl (Wells) Smith on Nov. 12, 1937. Larry was united in marriage to Rhoda Jane (Wallis) on July 24, 1964, in Jonesboro. Larry served in the United States Navy on the USS Intrepid aircraft carrier. He worked many years at Norandal in Newport. He was of the Christian belief. He enjoyed camping, fishing and talking.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Jonathan, Cecil, Mitt and Monroe; three sisters, Alice Whitmire, Ruby Grigsby and Delena Webb; one grandson, Zack Smith; and one great-granddaughter, Catalaya.
He is survived by his wife, Rhoda, of the home; two sons, Alex (Tina) Smith of Alicia and Alan (Pam) Smith of Walnut Ridge; one daughter, Patty (Gary) Cansler of Jonesboro; nine grandchildren, Amber (Cooper), Clint, Blaine (Logan), Randi (Allan), Matt, Taylor (Colby), AJ, Hunter, Alyson (Bubba); and 13 great-grandchildren, Carter, Bayne, Lukacee, Chris, Adrian, Elena, Isaac, Rayden, Walker, Leeam, Corey, Colton and Cash.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 10, from noon until 2 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. at Strangers Home Cemetery in Alicia with the family officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Military honors will be rendered.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Alex Smith, Alan Smith, Clint Cansler, Blaine Smith, AJ Smith and Hunter Smith. Honorary pallbearers are Gary Cansler, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
An online guestbook is available at www.coxfhwalnutridge.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.