Latishia Michelle Bailey, 39, of Hoxie, passed from this life on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
She was born July 11, 1982, in Jonesboro, to Harold and Donna Hoffman Bailey. She attended Faith of the Apostles Church in Walnut Ridge. Latishia loved going for rides, shopping and holding babies.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Bailey; sister, Christine Bailey Price; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Latishia is survived by her father, Harold Bailey, of the home; siblings, Sharon Beardsley (David) and James Bailey (Jennifer), both of Jonesboro, Rachael Jones (Terry) of Piggott, and John Bailey (Tracy) of Hoxie; special aunt, Dee Dee; and several other special aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and caregivers.
Visitation was Friday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. until noon. at the Cox Funeral Home chapel in Walnut Ridge. The funeral followed at noon, with John Bailey and Michael Bailey officiating. Burial was in Warm Springs Cemetery in Warm Springs under the direction of Cox Funeral Home.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Aaron Jones, Samuel Jones, Michael Bailey, Josh Beardsley, John Jones and Ethan Bailey. Honorary pallbearer was Ben Jones.
An online guestbook is available at coxfhwalnutridge.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.